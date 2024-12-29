Dutch Consulate backs Outcess Solutions to create jobs for Nigerians

L-R: Felix Agbanoma, head of operations; Oluwaseun Afolabi, sales lead; Pascal Ojinnaka, product development manager; Ikenna Odike, chief executive officer of Outcess Solutions; Michel Deelen, consul general of the Kingdom of Netherlands; Sonia Odije-Fajusigbe, economic policy adviser and business developer; Amarachi Kalu, CTYE country lead Nigeria; Chimnonso Ojike, CFYE deputy country lead Nigeria and Evi Michael, CFYE monitoring, evaluation, and learning adviser in Nigeria during a visit by the consul general of the Kingdom of Netherlands to the office of Outcess Solutions recently.

Dutch Consulate in Nigeria has agreed to work closely with Outcess Solutions, a Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) firm, to address the nation’s outsourcing needs, create opportunities for Nigerian talents and create 2,500 jobs for Nigerians in the next two years.

With the support of the Challenge Fund for Youth Employment (CFYE), a programme funded by the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Outcess would create jobs and significantly enhance the quality of 500 existing roles.

Both parties unveiled forward-thinking initiatives to enhance sustainability and employee welfare including transitioning to energy-efficient laptops, leveraging renewable energy to cut costs, and expanding infrastructure to accommodate a growing client base.

Outcess is committed to achieving operational excellence, nurturing local talent and collaborating with existing clients to improve employee benefits, such as increasing net incomes and introducing transportation subsidies and recreational activities to ensure a supportive and dynamic work environment.

Speaking when a delegation from the Kingdom of Netherlands in Nigeria led by Michel Deelen, the consul general, visited Outcess Solutions’ headquarters in Lagos, Ikenna Odike, chief executive officer of Outcess Solutions, said the move will strengthen the company’s capabilities to drive economic growth through innovative outsourcing services and sustainable economic growth.

“This partnership will redefine the outsourcing industry, foster economic resilience, and shape a future where African talent thrives on the global stage,” he said.

Odike said they will focus on customising service offerings and pricing models to meet international standards while aligning with local market dynamics.

“With plans for follow-up meetings and further refinements to the partnership’s scope, this collaboration sets the stage for long-term value creation and innovation,” he said.

Michel Deelen, consul general of the Kingdom of Netherlands, lauded Outcess Solution for its dedication to solving complex business challenges with tailored solutions that drive efficiency, profitability, and customer satisfaction.

He said Outcess Solutions’ emphasis on innovation, technology, and human capital development, has helped it to build a reputation for excellence in delivering world-class service from the heart of Africa.

During the visit, there were critical discussions on the future of outsourcing in Africa and the opportunities this partnership can unlock.

Some discussions centred on key objectives including an in-depth exploration of market opportunities, competitive positioning, and operational efficiency.

The Dutch delegation witnessed Outcess Solutions’ operations and observed the company’s recruitment, training processes, and technological infrastructure, gaining firsthand insights into how the organisation maintains its high standards of service delivery.

Members of the delegation from the Dutch consulate included Sonia Odije-Fajusigbe, economic policy adviser & business developer; Amarachi Kalu, country Lead Nigeria of CFYE; Chimnonso Ojike, deputy country lead Nigeria of CFYE; and Evi Michael, CFYE Monitoring, Evaluation, and Learning (MEL) Advisor Nigeria.

The leadership team from Outcess Solution was represented by Ikenna Odike, CEO; Pascal Ojinnaka, product development manager; Oluwaseun Afolabi, sales lead and Felix Agbanoma, head of operations.

