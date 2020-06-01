Dugbe Inferno: Makinde fulfils Promise, Gives Cash Palliatives to Property Owner

Governor Seyi Makinde has fulfilled his promise by giving cash palliatives to the owner and occupants of the building complex in Ibadan, razed down by fire over a month ago.

It would be recalled that on April 15th, 2020, fire gutted the complex building that housed Pelly Foam and other shops situated at No 1, Lebanon street, Dugbe Alawo, Ibadan, the state capital in which the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The fire incident razed down the complex building and goods within the shops is estimated to worth N500 million.

A day after the inferno, Makinde visited the scene and promised that the state government would launch an emergency fund to address disasters and emergencies.

The governor, who described the incident as unfortunate and heartbreaking, maintained that the State would find means, despite the challenges occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, to give palliatives to those that were affected by the inferno.

Few days ago, the governor fulfilled his promise by giving cash donation to the property owner and the occupants of the building complex.

Although the amount given to the victims and owner of the building was not disclosed, the recipients lauded the Governor’s gesture on the support for them to move ahead with their lives.

While reacting to the good gesture from the State Governor, in a letter of appreciation dated 27th May and received by the Governor on 28th May, a copy of which was made available to journalists on Sunday, the Chairman/Managing Director of Pelly Foam, Dapo Davies on behalf of other traders affected by the Inferno expressed their happiness on the development.

“I personally wish to state that your Excellency surprised us when you arranged and paid us palliative as opposed to your predecessors in office who will promise and will never fulfill same,” he wrote.

“Your palliative came to us in fulfillment of your Excellency pledge to support us in seeing to it that our pains and sufferings are assuaged by the unfortunate incident.

“We are indeed very grateful for fulfilling your promise barely one month after the unfortunate incident. This gesture stands you out as a listening, responsible, society friendly, honest and responsive government,” the landlord stated.