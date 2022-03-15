DStv equips media planners with data, appropriate content for business decisions

Media buyers under the aegis of Media Independent Practitioners’ Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) who are always concerned about the right information for advertising purposes have expressed satisfaction over provision of data, platforms and other trends that will support their decision-making on advertising .

Realising that data-driven advertising assists marketers to take appropriate decision which in turn increases Return on Investment, DStv Media Sales and MIPAN, last week held a workshop with theme ‘’Stronger Together: Content & Platform’’. At the workshop held in Lagos, DStv backed by data, revealed some of its contents that consumers want to watch and kept the industry abreast of latest trends and how viewers are evolving and what platforms they are watching content .

The immediate president of MIPAN, Ken Ikpe who is also the Group Managing Director of Insight Redefini told BusinessDay after the meeting that the workshop was the most productive of all the last summits between DStv and MIPAN which started in 2015.

He said the industry has ‘’ reached the epoch in its national conversation where we are beginning to realise that media is about platforms, it is about technology, data and convergence. Without data, the media planners cannot travel from hindsight, insight and foresight”.

The marketing and branding expert commended DStv for the insight saying “ If there is any platform in Nigeria that presents the rationale for the purchase and value of media inventory, DStv has always had that but what we are asking from DStv is enhancement of data and not lack of it”, he said.

In his comment, Femi Adelusi, MIPAN President commended DStv for sharing accurate data and content on its platforms. He recalled that MIPAN had challenged DStv to provide data for media planners to justify decisions on where to place media budgets.

He said the next challenge is to profile who the numbers are and I believe that DStv will take on the challenge,” he said.

Speaking earlier, John Ugbe, the CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria said DStv is focusing on attracting more attention and the only way the platform can attract and keep the attention is by putting the right content on the platform. “To deliver the content involves technology, creativity around the content and the devices with aim of growing the platform and have more attention. This attention will assist DStv create a deeper connection with the audience”

He cited the 2021 Big Brother Naija reality show which attracted 40 million viewers in three months which depicted attention and the right content, revealing that Abeg firm which was the headline sponsor of the last edition grew its download and subscriber base from 20,000 to 1.8 million within the period.

In this regard, he said DStv is working to bring other contents that will bring attention to the platform that will bring big opportunity to advertisers.

He said TV is still relevant, stating that as at February, 2022, there were about 109 million viewers with large percentage having access through their mobile phones. On the average, Nigerians spend about 5 hours every day on the internet on their phones. But we are not folding our hands. “With Showmax, DStv, GOtv, and App, we have changed with technology and we will ensure that wherever the user is there we continue to move’’

In her comment, Nosipho Mabuza, Head Business Enablement, DStv Media Sales said DStv is in 21 million homes across Africa and reaches 100 million people per month through different programmes and bouquets.

Olalekan Fadalopo, the Director General of Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria, APCON, who spoke on Advertising Industry Standard of Practice, AISOP, maintained that the code is for the benefit of the advertising industry and Nigerian economy.