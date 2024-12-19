DSS interrogates statistician-general over ransom survey report

Adeniran Adeyemi, statistician-general of the federation, has been invited for questioning by the Department of State Services (DSS) following the release of a controversial survey report on ransom payments in Nigeria.

Authoritative sources revealed that the DSS is scrutinising the methodology and data used in the report, which claimed that ransom payments had reached alarming levels, sparking national and international reactions.

The Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey report published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Tuesday disclosed that Nigerians paid an estimated total of N2.23trn as ransom to kidnappers between the periods of May 2023 and April 2024.

The survey report showed that 65 percent of households affected by kidnapping incidents resorted to paying ransoms to secure the release of victims. On average, each household paid N2.67 million per incident.

It revealed that an estimated 51.89 million crime incidents were recorded across Nigerian households in the reference period.

The report showed that the North-West region had the highest incidence of crime, with 14.4 million cases reported, followed by the North-Central region with 8.8 million incidents.

Sources at the Bureau however told BusinessDay that contrary to reports, Statistician General was arrested was only invited for questioning which he honoured.

“The Statistician General wasn’t arrested. Although people in authority are not happy about the report, but claims that the SG was arrested is false.”

“He was only invited for questioning and was allowed to go that same yesterday,” another source said

A day after the report was released, the Bureau disclosed that its official website had been hacked and that it was working to restore it.

“The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) wishes to inform the public that its website has been compromised. Our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore full functionality.

“We advise the public to disregard any messages or reports published on the website until further notice. Thank you for your understanding.”