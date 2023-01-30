DSS intercepts syndicates selling new naira notes

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Monday said it has intercepted some members of an organised crime syndicate involved in the sale of the newly redesigned naira notes.

The Service also disclosed that during the its operations, if found that some commercial bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance in some parts of the country.

Consequently, the service, in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Peter Afunnaya warned currency racketeers to desist from the “ignoble act”. It also urged all relevant regulatory authorities to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.

“It should be noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified,” the statement read.

“Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities,” it added.