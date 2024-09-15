DSS arrests Sowore upon arrival from US

Sowore: I received no letter from US lawmakers - Malami

The Department of State Services (DSS) have arrested publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, upon his arrival at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, from the United States of America, on Sunday.

The arrest is said to have been connected with another nationwide protest scheduled to be held in October 1.

Sowore, the convener of #RevolutionNow, under the Take It Back Movement had in August with other civil society organisations held a nationwide protest, agitating ##EndBadGovernance

On Sunday that he was detained by the Nigerian Immigration and his International passport confiscated after he just arrived in Nigeria from the USA to the MMIA in Lagos.

Sowore tweeted, “Upon reaching Nigerian Immigration, my passport was seized, and they told me they had orders to detain me.

“This is not un expected because i have always known that It is part of the broader clampdown by the fascist @officialAbat regime on dissent and their fear of the upcoming #FearlessINOctober revolt.

“In case this becomes another prolonged and protracted detention, I urge our citizens to ensure they ALL stop tyranny by all means acceptable and necessary, by engaging in the planned series of direct actions slated for October 1st and beyond.

#EndBadGovernaceInNigerianow #RevolutionNow”

However, in another tweet, he disclosed the release of his passport.

He tweeted on his X handle, “I have just been released by the Nigerian Immigrationafter a brief detention and my passport released back to me. #RevolutionNow”