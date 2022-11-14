It’s another time of the year when the weather is very hot and uncomfortable, resulting in skin reactions and heat rashes for those with sensitive skin.

Some days, it can get so hot outside that you feel like you’re going to melt under the glare of the sun. Dressing for hot weather can be a challenge, especially when you do not want to sweat but still appear fashionable and put together.

Wearing clothing that is suitable for extreme heat will make a difference in how you feel and how you manage during the day.

The type of clothing you wear affects how well air can circulate over your skin, as well as allowing heat and moisture (sweat) to evaporate. If sweat cannot evaporate from your skin, then both skin temperature and discomfort increase.

You can dress for hot weather by looking for clothing made of fabric and materials that will keep you cool as well as styles and cuts made for hot weather. You should finish any outfit by accessorizing with items that will help you beat the heat and still stay in fashion.

Here are some tips that could help you with the choice of clothes that can keep you cool, without compromising your fashion sense.

Go for clothing made of cotton, linen, or jersey

Opt for clothing made of breathable materials, such as cotton, linen, or jersey. These fabrics will not constrain your body or cause you to sweat in the heat. They are also great for staying cool and put together, even on a hot weather day. You may look for dresses, tops, and skirts made of cotton or linen. Or you may opt for a jersey dress in a simple cut that you can wear on a hot day.

Shorts made of cotton or linen are also good options for staying cool on a hot day. T-shirts and collared shirts made of linen or jersey are also ideal.

Avoid clothing made of polyester, nylon, or silk

Fabrics like polyester, nylon, and silk may look nice on but they are not breathable materials. They will cause you to sweat and will retain body odour, making your hot weather day that much more uncomfortable.

You should also avoid clothing made of rayon or wool, as they are not breathable and will cause you to sweat more than you already are in hot weather.

Silk is also a fabric that repels water, which will create a rippling effect on the fabric when you wear it on a hot, sweaty day. However, if you need to dress up for an event, you may opt for silk over more constricting fabrics like polyester or nylon.

Stick to light coloured fabrics

When you are choosing clothing for a hot day, you should go for fabrics that are light in colour. Pastels and colours on the lighter end of the spectrum, such as white, beige, and grey, are all good options as they will absorb less sun than darker colours.

Avoid clothing in dark colours or jewel tones, like emerald, purple, or blue. You should also avoid black clothing, as it will trap light and make you feel hotter in hot weather.

If you’re wearing white clothing, make sure the fabric is a heavy enough weight that it’s not see-through.

Consider work out clothing as an option

If you work outside often or are walking around outside on a daily basis in hot weather, you may opt for the comfort and breathability of work out clothing. A lot of work out clothing is made of materials that absorb sweat and keep you cool as you sweat. Often, work out clothing is also made to be comfortable and easy to move in as you go about your day.

If you work in an office setting or another professional setting, work out clothing may not be appropriate. But if you are running errands throughout the day or having a casual day out, you may be able to get away with wearing your work out clothing. Sportswear has become more fashionable with the rise of “athleisure” clothing, where you wear stylish workout clothing as part of an outfit.