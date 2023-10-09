Drambi Vandi policeman who killed Bolanle Raheem sentenced to death

The Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, on Monday, sentenced to death by hanging, Drambi Vandi, the suspended Assistant Superintendent of Police, who murdered Omobolanle Raheem, a Lagos-based lawyer.

Justice Ibironke Harrison sentenced the ASP after finding him guilty of the murder of the pregnant lawyer.

Harrison held that the prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt, holding that the convict shot the deceased at close range.

“The court finds the defendant guilty on one count of murder. You will be hanged by the neck till you are dead.” the judge said.

Read also: Police accuse Kogi SDP candidate of undermining security efforts after killing of APC supporter