Drama at INEC office as APC candidate, leaders demand Obaseki exit

There was palpable tension at the early hours of Sunday morning at the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, headquarters in Benin City when All Progressive Congress APC, leaders stormed the commission office, alleging Governor Godwin Obaseki’s presence was intended to influence the results.

Governor Obaseki had arrived at about 1:am at the INEC collation center to observe the procedures, sitting at the entrance block of the Resident Electoral Commissioner’s REC, office for hours.

However, the atmosphere shifted when APC gubernatorial candidate Monday Okpebholo, accompanied by his Party National Secretary Bashiru Ajibola, protested and demanded Obaseki’s exit.

The situation deteriorated into shouting matches, with APC leaders threatening to disrupt the process if Obaseki remained.

Faced with escalating tension, the Governor ultimately left the premises.

INEC preparations continued, with over 10 returning officers, including Oredo, arriving at the collation center alongside Presiding Officers POs, to declare results from across the 18 Local Government Areas.

The drama underscores the heightened tensions surrounding the Edo State governorship election, as parties anxiously await the outcome, despite figments of results posted on all social media platforms unannounced by the Electoral umpire.