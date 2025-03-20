There was drama on Thursday when the House of Representatives began debate on the state of emergency rule in Rivers State.

At the commencement of plenary, Abbas Tajudeen, Speaker of teh Hosue of Representatives read the letter From President Bola Tinubu seeking consideration of copies of the official Gazette of State of Emergency Proclamation 2025.

“I wish in view of the grave and urgent situation that has necessitated its issuance to particularly commend this proclamation to the House of Representatives for consideration and approval in line with the Constitution”, the letter read.

After reading the letter, Abbas called for a second reading of the request, but Obi Aguocha, member representing Ikwuano/Umuahia North/Umuahia raised a point of order saying the Constitution must be followed.

He said the Constitution requires a 2/3rd majority and demanded a head count before any debate which some lawmakers supported. While he was still speaking, the session became rowdy, and several lawmakers were heard shouting “sit down”.

Abbas quickly intervened and assured that the Constitution would be followed to the later.

