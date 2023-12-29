Dr Jane Kimemia: Dynamic corporate amazon with a midas touch, driving Optiva Capital Partners to the top

Dr Jane Kimemia, the chief executive officer of Optiva Capital Partners is a highly respected and influential business leader who has earned her place in the elite class of women achievers through hard work and self-development. Her strong character traits sustained with integrity and genuine commitment to helping people, have become a roadmap for Nigerian young ladies who are desirous of making a genuine impact in the 21st-century world.

Jane Kimemia is a Pan African Business leader with over 26 years of experience in financial services covering a broad spectrum of client segments including Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and specializing in propositions across transactional banking, lending, and Wealth Management.

Her strength lies in pioneering and building sustainable businesses from scratch. She works with High-Net-Worth Individuals in their pursuit to preserve and grow their wealth across generations.

She built a Wealth Management franchise from scratch, setting up investment solutions and services that address the needs of clients across life stages that included onshore and offshore investments. She is an activator and a natural-born leader with clarity of purpose.

Her expertise is in general management with distinct competence in building and establishing customer value propositions, building and nurturing high-performance teams, and raising their profile through visibility contribution and quality of output.

An organization of international repute, the Jane Kimemia-led Optiva Capital Partners is a wealth management company that specializes in investment immigration investment advisory, international real estate, and insurance services. Its mission is to improve lives by protecting, enhancing, and optimizing clients’ wealth through a rich network of global partners, experience, and integrity of its process.

Dr Jane was quizzed about the corporate values and strategies that are driving the organization’s growth and she had this to say, “Optiva Capital Partners’ company growth methods have been centered on people. Serving our clients is our most crucial strategy. We exist to serve, so we are focused on providing solutions for our clients. Our plan is straightforward. We are a company that exists to serve, to provide answers to families for their global assessments, immigration, educational possibilities for children, welfare, healthcare, and overall quality of life. As the market leader in investment immigration and investment advisory, Optiva Capital Partners’ success is rooted in the trust and confidence our clients place in us, and we strive to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and confidentiality. We also give back to our clients through Optiva +, which is a complimentary service given to our clients free of charge which includes visa resolution, school admission processing, and passport renewal.

Equally, we care about the welfare of our employees. We are deeply devoted to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, ensuring that our employees are adequately remunerated, well-trained, and work in better conditions. Furthermore, our employees are empowered to engage in client conversations and succeed. As a result, our workforce has been our important approach. Aside from the obvious, which is remuneration, there are other initiatives in place to ensure our employees’ well-being which we call “No One Is Left Behind.” As a result, Optiva Capital Partners has been able to assist anyone in need. Our “No One Is Left Behind” project is solely for the benefit of our employees. We have had two salaries and cost of living adjustments this year in response to the current economic reality of inflation in terms of food costs. We also have a programme called “Now I Can See” for our employees. This programme has aided many staff parents. Through our collaboration with a private hospital, we have assisted many of them in terms of medical enlightenment and eye surgery. Our employees’ working environment is also very essential to us. We make every effort to make our workplace comfortable. This is only one of our many branches, all of which have cutting-edge amenities.

We have 21 branches spread throughout six states in the federation. This is the most important of our business success strategies. And, perhaps most strategically, we have made significant investments in technology. We intend to run our investment immigration process in the same manner banks run your bank account. That means you will receive an alert whenever there is a transaction in your account. That is the destination we are working towards in the coming year. If you have an account with us as a client, we make sure their accounts are maintained up to speed on their investment immigration process. In addition, we do PRO Investment on our clients’ investments. So, our three goal strategies have been Our People, Our Clients, and Technology”.

As a testament to its adherence to its goal strategies, Optiva Capital Partners recorded significant growth by improving on solutions that helped people achieve their immigration needs in 2023. In Dr Jane Kimemia’s words: ” In 2023, we performed well and had enormous growth.

We’ve seen an increase in client education and interest in our solutions, and have continued to attract discerning clients. People need the investment immigration space and they have realized that you don’t have to deal with a company that is far away in Dubai, we are right here backed by the best in terms of professional services, whether it is in the investment immigration space or the investment advisory space. Furthermore, due to the increased interest in the solutions that we give, we have expanded from 1 branch to 21 branches. We started the year with 14 branches and will finish with 21 branches.

Our goal is to be in every state because we are bringing our services closer to the people. We have nearly a thousand employees. We are recognized in the investment immigration sector as a market leader. Because of our substantial participation in the sector, there is global recognition of who we are. We are the largest contributor of investment immigration throughout the many countries we work with.”

The company has continued to distinguish itself as a service organization leveraging its wide network of international partners to provide bespoke solutions to clients on growth, diversification, and preservation of their wealth across generations. She stressed that “Optiva Capital Partners has best-in-class professional partners, which is a critical feature of what we do: investment immigration, investment advisory, insurance, and international real estate are all areas of expertise. We have processing centers with over 60 personnel in our investment immigration center. So, when you talk about our investment and understanding of this business, our foundation, and our capabilities, you can see how this growth has occurred over time. Then we will be able to support our clients from the beginning, from what their interests are in that conversation to the end of that process, whether it is permanent residency or citizenship. Or in the case of wealth management, in their portfolio.” She emphasized.

Committed to the patriotic application of her experience and expertise toward making lives better for people of different classes, Jane Kimemia spearheads Optiva Capital Partners’ Corporate Social responsibility projects.

The company is passionate about giving back to society. They are partnering with a Microfinance Bank in Enugu State to help over 700 women with Interest-free loans to set up and manage their Petty Trading Businesses. They are also currently partnering with the Lagos State Government on promoting better maternal healthcare to ensure the reduction of the maternal death rate in the country, thereby fulfilling one of the United Nations Sustainable Developmental Goals (SDGs).

Furthermore, the firm is deeply devoted to the promotion of arts, entertainment, and tourism within the country. Serving as a pivotal partner in the growth of Nigeria’s tourism sector, Optiva Capital Partners actively engages in multiple sponsorships and promotional initiatives aimed at enhancing and elevating the nation’s tourism landscape. For instance, Alibaba’s January 1st concert, Responsible Funnybone live (Lagos) held in May, and Pencil Unbroken show in Abuja and Lagos.

The company sponsored a new epic movie from the Nollywood stable titled “Áfàméfùnà: Nwa Boi Story.” Áfàméfùnà is acclaimed to be the first feature-length film on the Igbo apprenticeship system and how it has revitalized the community’s economy through a unique mentorship scheme by successful Igbo businesspeople who nurture apprentices and pass on their specific business and trade skills to apprentices, support them with start-up funding, and thereby perpetuate the cycle of wealth creation.

Optiva Capital Partners also announced its platinum sponsorship of this year’s Eko Hotels and Suites Tropical Christmas Wonderland Prideland 2, an annual event that creates a destination of choice for family getaways. They were also involved at a Policy Dialogue by the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism on “the Economic Impact of Tourism in Lagos,” where the CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, Dr Jane Kimemia, was a key discussant.

Beyond her professional exploits, the resourceful woman has been playing her homemaking and motherhood roles successfully. On how she has been able to achieve these, Jane stated: “I think for me, it’s about integration. Integrating my work into my family. And I can talk about that through Optiva Capital Partners because it’s so integrated into what I do and I incorporate everything important to me. My children are grown but they still need my attention. I make sure I keep constant conversations with them daily and follow through to make sure I stay connected and track their achievements. Furthermore, I believe that having them away creates a greater need to maintain a genuine connection. I also made time specifically for these kids. When you visit my office, I will typically spend some time interacting with the kids at 5 and 7 a.m., which is when people in the US, UK, and Canada wake up. Thus, I believe that maintaining a sense of connection is crucial, and personal wellness is paramount. A healthy balance of all that matters, including your mental and emotional well-being is another aspect of wellness. Overall, I found the ideal balance that genuinely worked for us by being deliberate about my well-being, my space, and merging everything”.

Jane Kimemia is indeed an exemplary woman with an innovative vision. She is passionate about mentoring young minds, especially young professionals and she has this advice for them “There are seasons of development, learning, and difficulty. So, my advice to aspiring professionals is to be extremely clear about what they want to do with their lives. Also, as you make judgments, consider how this decision will impact you in five years. How is this season currently serving or turning you in the medium term? What will you be recognized for? These are the things you should consider as you advance in your career. Determine your value. Stay on course. It’s not going to be easy but it’s so important to stay grounded. After you have identified that, then build yourself. Prove yourself at the workplace. Equip and sharpen yourself”.

Indeed, Dr Jane Kimemia is a proficient and strategic business leader, value creator, and seasoned professional in her areas of specialization. Her meritorious rise to the top of her profession has been the product of commitment, dedication integrity, hard work, and creativity. She is a visionary leader and a role model to many.