DPR tasks operators on remote monitoring system

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Benin office, has urged petroleum products retail outlets and depots operating in Edo State to accept the Downstream Remote Monitoring System (DRMS) so as to avoid management consequences by the Federal Government in the near future.

Ebi Ogionwo, operation controller, DPR Benin office, who stated this at the inauguration of the department’s Benin field office on Wednesday in Benin City, said the recently launched DRMS project would help to track product level across retail outlets and depots.

Ogionwo said the DRMS project is designed by the department to ensure that petroleum products importation, loading, transportation, sales, and distribution are adequately accounted for in real-time across the value chain.

The Benin operation controller equally cautioned those who operate unlicensed facilities to immediately commence the process of licensing or risk the penalty charges.

“Let me once again stress the need for all petroleum products retail outlets and depot operating in Edo State to key into the DRMS project recently launched and is now at the implementation stage of the department. Compliance with DRMS is mandatory for anyone to remain in business,” Ogionwo said.

He, however, thanked the director and chief executive officer of DPR for his support from the process of conceiving the building project to the inauguration of the office.

Ogionwo added that the office structure would be a necessary ingredient to the effectiveness required in optimum service delivery by the department in meeting its mandate to all stakeholders.

Sarki Auwalu, director/chief executive officer, in his remarks, said 23 of the 32 office buildings across the country are owned by the DPR, adding that the department intends to create four more offices.

Auwalu, represented by Ibrahim Sani, DPR Abuja office, said the office buildings would help workers in discharging their responsibilities effectively to wider coverage.

Speaking also, representatives of major oil marketers, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), and liquified petroleum gas marketers remarked that the permanent office is a relief for marketers as it would help in the seamless documentation for operators in the sector.