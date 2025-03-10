Doyin Okuped family announce his demise

The Agbonmagbe Okupe have announced the passing away of their beloved father, Doyin Okupe, who died on March 7, 2025.

“With profound sorrow and heartfelt gratitude to God for a life of impact and service, the Agbonmagbe Okupe Family of Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, announces the passing away of our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Omo-Oba Dr. Doyin Okupe, who peacefully transitioned to glory on 7th March 2025, at the age of 72,” a statement signed by Owodunni Okupe on behalf of the Agbonmagbe Okupe Family read.

Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson, was a distinguished physician, visionary statesman, and consummate political strategist who devoted his life to public service, leadership, and advancing Nigeria’s socio-political landscape. His unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and nation-building leaves an indelible legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.

He is survived by his wives, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives, friends, and associates who deeply mourn his departure.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. The family appreciates your prayers, love, and support during this bereavement period.

