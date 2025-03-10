The Agbonmagbe Okupe have announced the passing away of their beloved father, Doyin Okupe, who died on March 7, 2025.
“With profound sorrow and heartfelt gratitude to God for a life of impact and service, the Agbonmagbe Okupe Family of Iperu-Remo, Ogun State, announces the passing away of our dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, Omo-Oba Dr. Doyin Okupe, who peacefully transitioned to glory on 7th March 2025, at the age of 72,” a statement signed by Owodunni Okupe on behalf of the Agbonmagbe Okupe Family read.
Okupe, a former presidential spokesperson, was a distinguished physician, visionary statesman, and consummate political strategist who devoted his life to public service, leadership, and advancing Nigeria’s socio-political landscape. His unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and nation-building leaves an indelible legacy that will continue to inspire future generations.
He is survived by his wives, children, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives, friends, and associates who deeply mourn his departure.
Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date. The family appreciates your prayers, love, and support during this bereavement period.
