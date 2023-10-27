Doping: AIU slams three-year ban on Nigerian athlete Grace Nwokocha

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has banned Nigerian athlete Grace Nwokocha for three years over the Presence of Prohibited Substances Ostarine and Ligandrol in her sample.

According to a statement from AIU, Nwokocha, a 22-year-old Nigerian sprinter, who won gold in the 4x100m relay at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, tested positive for Ostarine and Ligandrol in a sample collected on August 3, 2022.

“The AIU has banned Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha (Nigeria) for 3 years, from 3 August 2022, for the Presence/Use of Prohibited Substances (Ostarine & Ligandrol). DQ results since 3 August 2022,” a statement from AIU reads.

The AIU further said that Nwokocha has admitted to doping violation and has accepted the sanction of a three-year ban.

“The Athlete agrees to be sanctioned with a period of Ineligibility of three (3) years; the Parties agree that taking into consideration the criteria in Rule 10.8.2 of the ADR, the period of Ineligibility shall commence on the date of Sample collection, i.e., 3 August 2022.”

This means her results in the 100m and 200m in August 2022 have been disqualified, together with the forfeiture of any medals, diplomas, titles, points, and prizes.

“Therefore, the period of Ineligibility shall be in effect until, and including, 2 August 2025; and in accordance with Rule 10.10 of the ADR (and to the extent that any results are not already disqualified by operation of the CGF Decision), the Athlete’s competitive results from 3 August 2022 until the date of the Provisional Suspension imposed by the AIU viz. 2 September 2022 are Disqualified with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any medals, points and prize money/prizes.”

Nwokocha becomes the third and latest Nigerian athlete to be banned by AIU for doping violations. Blessing Okagbare was banned for 10 years in 2021 after testing positive for multiple performance-enhancing drugs. Divine Oduduru was also banned for six years for doping violations.