Don’t recognise NYCN leadership, court tells minister

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday affirmed the order restraining the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, from according any form of recognition to the leadership of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) under Saraigbe Sukubo.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, who made the order also stopped Sukubo from parading himself as National President of NYCN, pending the determination of a legal action challenging his leadership.

The Incorporated Trustee of the council is challenging legality of the congress that produced him.

At the resumed hearing in the matter Monday, Sukubo, who is the first defendant, informed the court through his counsel, Clement Aninuoya, that he had filed a motion asking the court to set aside the restraining order.

Anunuoya also told the court that the Incorporated Trustees of the NYCN which secured the restraining order against him had filed a counter affidavit opposing his motion.

He said the process was served on him while in court Monday.

He therefore prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him react to issues raised in the counter affidavit of the plaintiff.

Justice Taiwo in his brief ruling, granted the adjournment request of Sukubo and fixed August 24 for hearing of all pending motions in the case.

Justice Taiwo however affirmed that the restraining order granted by his court restraining the Minister of Youth and Sports development from recognising the disputed NYCN leadership and its president from parading himself still subsists until it is set aside.

He warned that no party in the matter should do anything to over reach the court in the issues slated for resolution.

The Incorporated Trustees of the NYCN had dragged Sukubo and and Minister before the Federal High Court challenging the legality of the congress that produced Sukubo as the national president.

In an ex parte application, the NYCN Board of trustees through its counsel, Michael Ogobuchi, prayed Justice Taiwo to grant a restraining order against the Minister of Youth from accepting Sukubo as the leader of the council and also Sukubo from parading himself as president.