Don’t distract leaders, criticise constructively – CNPP urges Cross River journalist

The Cross River State Chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), Christopher Eyigbio has called for constructive criticism of elected public office holders rather than distracting them.

Eyigbio gave the advice while condemning an alleged attack by a journalist, Agba Jalingo on a member representing Obudu Bekwaray and Obaliku Federal Constituency in Cross River State.

Eyigbio said the attack on the lawmaker was unwarranted.

He cautioned against further attacks on political leaders in the state, noting that it was capable of orchestrating crisis in the state.

“The recent onslaught by Agba Jalingo on the person of Rt. Hon. Legor Idagbo demands an urgent response.

“The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties views with great concern the unwarranted attacks on some leaders representing the state at different levels,” he said.

According to Eyigbio, “It is sad that these attacks are politically motivated, hence the sponsors of these attack dogs have a motive which is not far from the 2023 general election.

“As concerned political parties, we deem it necessary to caution that the continuous debasement of our leaders by sponsored agents is capable of orchestrating crisis in the state.”

He called on the people of Cross River State to endeavour to support political leaders to enable them actualise their mandate and programmes.

Goddy Akpama, another member of the group, also advised that criticisms should be constructive and not used to bring leaders down.

He said the body was not against holding leaders accountable or pulling anybody down but that people must allow leaders to concentrate and do the job for which they were elected into office.

When contacted on phone by our correspondent, Agba Jalingo said: “My brother, quote me, there is nothing like CNPP in Cross River State. I am sure you know that I am a chairman of ADC in the state; the people are impostors.”