Don’t compromise 2023 elections, NYSC warns corp members

The National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) has warned Corps members not to compromise the integrity of the elections, adding that anyone that violates the electoral laws would be sanctioned.

The acting director general, NYSC Christy Uba gave this warning when she commissioned an 800-seater fully-furnished auditorium at the NYSC Oyo State Secretariat in Agodi, Ibadan.

Speaking during the commissioning, she warned Corps Members to be patriotic and respect all constituted authorities as they serve their fatherland diligently.

She also commended the NYSC Oyo State Coordinator, Grace Ogbuogebe and her staff for the teamwork which led to the timely completion of the project.

Uba lauded the Oyo State Government and other stakeholders for providing an enabling environment through invaluable support for the Scheme to thrive in the State.

Read also: NDIC step up intermediation in AfCTA’s implementation

She added that NYSC would not relent in its efforts towards improving the socio-economic development of the State with Corps Members’ activities.

The acting director general also urged other state coordinators to emulate Oyo State Secretariat and leave good legacies for prosperity at the end of their tenure.

The NYSC Oyo State coordinator in her welcome address said the secretariat has long been in dire need of a befitting and conducive hall to host programmes for Members of staff and Corps Members.

She stated further that the Secretariat was able to finance the project with donations from some friends of the Scheme and Members of staff.

Speaking on behalf of Oyo State Government, Seun Akorede, commissioner for Youths/Chairman, NYSC Oyo State Governing Board, appreciated the leadership of NYSC Management for the cooperation the State has enjoyed from the Scheme in the State.

He appealed for a stronger synergy between the State Government and NYSC for national development.