Don’t allow bandits any more free hands, Buhari to security chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has charged security agencies not to give bandits any more free hands, as the army continues to decimate the criminals in the Northwest.

Buhari gave the charge while commending the military for a sustained onslaught against the bandits in the Northwest, particularly in Zamfara, which had been a hotbed of criminal activities.

A statement by Garba Shehu, the president media aide, quoted Buhari as saying “there appears to be relative calm in the state, with situations returning to normal in most parts and the rural communities ready to live their lives normally again”

He observed, however, that “there had been several breaches, especially in view of the bandits’ attack on Damri, Sabongarin Damri and Kalahe villages in Bakura Local Government Area, and lately, Maradun, where a number of casualties were recorded

The president warned that “We mustn’t allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished. The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace. Therefore, the momentum that has been developed must be sustained in order to bring closure to the activities of these murderers.”

He, however, expressed condolences to the families of the victims as well as the government and people of the state, adding that the combined efforts of the federal and state governments must do all that can be done to bring an immediate end to the horrific killings.