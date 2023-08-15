Donald Trump indicted in election fraud

Former President Donald Trump and 18 individuals aligned with him are facing charges of election fraud in Georgia.

He is facing charges over an alleged plot to overturn the 2020 election results in the state.

The indictment marks the fourth charge brought against Trump. It is the second case in August that accuses him of attempting to undermine the outcome of the 2020 US presidential election.

The other co-defendants are Mark Meadows, Trump’s former Chief of Staff, as well as attorneys Rudy Giuliani and John Eastman.

The charges were made by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis. The allegations come after the release of a recorded phone conversation on January 2, 2021, between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

The then-president insinuated that Raffensperger could “discover 11,780 votes,” a number that would have been sufficient to win the elections in Georgia.

Trump, a member of the Republican Party, has characterised his discussion with Raffensperger as “flawless” and has portrayed the legal proceedings led by the Democratic district attorney as having a politically driven agenda.

A history of Donald Trump’s charges:

– Indicted in 2020 election interference case on 13 different charges.

– Arrest warrant issued for Trump, given till 25th of August to surrender.

– Fourth indictment for the former president, previous three relate to Stormy Daniels case, the classified documents probe and January 6th case.

– Top Trump aides Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows also indicted, a total of 19 defendants.

– Trump currently leads polling for Republican presidential nomination.