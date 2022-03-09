Document Women unveils documentary on gender resilience

Document Women, a media platform that chronicles women’s impact on society using engaging feminist content that spotlights women’s struggles, experiences and accomplishments has unveiled a photo exhibition and documentary screening on the female gender resilience.

The unveiling comes as part of activities to mark its one-year anniversary and the International Women’s Day hosted at the British Deputy High Commissioner’s Residence, in Lagos.

Since its inception, Document Women has worked to amplify women’s voices and inspire wide-reaching conversations on women’s issues using a gendered lens.

It is also growing a community of curious minds to foster open discussions about politics, business and economy, culture, history, health and more that affect women.

The platform began its operations a year ago in response to the seeming exclusion of gender issues on mainstream media. It has since worked to gradually and uniquely transform the way women are represented in media and society at large.

In its first year, “Document Women” published over 300 articles, produced a podcast series and a short film directed by Kiki Mordi, the founder.

The media outlet received a Freedom Awards for Allyship, in recognition of its work in documenting intersectional and inclusive women rights issues, from The Initiative for Equal Rights (TIERs Nigeria).

On Tuesday, the international day of women, Document Women celebrated its first-year anniversary with a photo exhibition and documentary series themed “Women Giants”, with photography led by Kudirat Ikharo and Sarah Etta’s debut as a creative director.

This photo campaign and documentary featured girls from the Dream Catchers Academy for Girls, a free boarding educational and performing arts academy for orphaned or underserved girls and spotlighted thirty women giants, highlighting their contributions to sports, science, literature, arts and more.

Women featured in this shoot include; Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Maria Ressa, Ladi Kwali, Maya Angelou and Chioma Ajunwa, to mention a few and a portion of the funds raised from auctioning the Art works will be donated to the Dream Catchers Academy to ensure that at-risk girls continue to get empowered through education and dance.

At the unveiling, Document Women also announced its rebrand, showcasing its new logo, typography, and brand colours on all digital and print assets.

Reflecting on its first year and the seed funding raised, the founder said: “We want to celebrate this milestone to mark the passage of time and recognise how our purpose has shaped our brand. We look forward to the future and what it holds. I say this as a company’s CEO dedicated to documenting women; I long for a world where we no longer treat women’s stories as a niche, where documenting women becomes an integral part of mainstream storytelling,” adding that Document Women has surpassed 50 percent of its investment goals and that the capital raised will help Document Women expand across Africa.