Doctors on call marks covid-19 day in port Harcourt

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Doctors On Call has marked Covid-19 Day in Port Harcourt the Rivers State capital.

Briefing journalists on the sideline of the event, the Rivers State Coordinator of the group Ambassador Sylvester Okoduwa said that Doctor On Call is an international medical and humanitarian organisation that has an interest of serving humanity mostly in the area of health.

Okoduwa explained that they are the first organisation that marked Covid-19 in 13 states of the federation, noting that the pandemic is still within the human race.

“Covid-19 is still there in society; is like a wound that is not properly healed,” he said.

The human rights activist maintained that awareness is still pivotal to reducing the risk of infection to the minimum, saying that the pandemic is not yet over. He said the theme of the campaign, “I survived it because I am alive,” is critical to those who are still alive because all over the world Covid-19 has killed both rich, poor, young and old.

Read also: Addressing the crisis of inadequate human resources in Africa’s public health sector

The Rivers State Coordinator further said that the pandemic was real and people should not take it for granted or lose sight of it.

On collaboration with other organisations, he explained that they are seeking technical support and sharing of information with the Rivers State Minister of Health. He stressed that they would sensitise the market women, the people of Obio/Akpor Local Government on the dangers and health implications of Covid-19, while they would also share face masks and give free vaccination during the rally. “We want to follow the Covid-19 protocols with washing of hands, among others,” he said.

Goodness Ene-Bongili, the Public Relations Officer of the group, who also spoke at the event, said the road show was to “remind everyone that the pandemic is still within us but that we must take adequate care, making sure we are safe.” She further said that the event would have a talk show on spread of Covid-19 and prevention.

Some of the market women thanked the organisation for reminding them of the dangers of Covid-19. They also promised to keep to the Covid-19 protocols. Highlight of the event was the campaign on the dangers of Covid-19, the sharing of nose masks and hand bills.