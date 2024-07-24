Do good to all men without discrimination, Otti tasks Abia’s new LP chairman

Emmanuel Nweze Otti has been inaugurated as the acting chairman of the Labour Party (LP) Abia State chapter, with a charge to do good to all men without discrimination.

He is expected to hold the position until the party’s congress scheduled for mid-next year.

Governor Alex Otti, while speaking at the inauguration held at the party’s Secretariat, Umuahia, explained that the leadership transition followed the elevation of the former state chairman Cee Kay Igara to the position of National Vice Chairman, South East.

Otti, while acknowledging the constitutional process of the party which led to Emmanuel Nweze Otti’s selection, congratulated him on his emergence as the acting State Chairman.

He charged the chairman of the party to “do good to all men without discrimination” and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the party with integrity and fairness.

“Going by the Constitution of the party, I was told that they have all met, and selected Hon. Emmanuel Nweze Otti as the acting State Chairman and Prince G.O. Ndubueze to replace him as the Deputy Chairman South of the party until Congresses happen next year.

“I want to use this opportunity to congratulate you and charge you to do good to all men without discrimination, without let or hinderance.

“It is a great position of responsibility and I have no doubt that as a Knight of the Church, you will be fair to everyone that comes across you,” Otti said.

He also commended the members of the Labour Party for their unwavering dedication since they joined the party in 2022 and lauded their efforts in dismantling the previous leadership of the PDP in the state.

The governor noted that despite being in power for just 14 months, his administration has made modest efforts in delivering democratic dividends to the people and assured citizens that greater developments were on the horizon.

“At every forum that I find myself, I always extend my thanks and appreciation for the job all of you did actively to dismantle the leadership of PDP in this state and install the leadership of the people.

“The Bible records that when the righteous is in power, the people rejoice.

“It beats repeating that this is just 14 months that this administration came into power.

“The modest efforts that we have put in, have been appreciated by the people. And because the people have appreciated the little that we are doing, I want to assure you that what you will see in the next one year, would not have been seen in this State before.

“Like I said in the past, what we are doing is just dress rehearsal, now we are putting our feet on the pedal and we promise that we will even do much better,” Otti said.