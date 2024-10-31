Diwali, India’s festival of light: When, why and how it is celebrated

Diwali celebrations are kicking off around the world as Hindus, Sikhs and Jains mark this year’s annual festivities across the five-day festival of light. Over October and November, skies across the UK are filled with fireworks as festivities mark the triumph of good over evil in the Hindu religion.

This year’s main celebrations fall between October 31 and November 1, but some events took place last weekend. In London’s Trafalgar Square on October 27, a festival of lights was held from 1 pm to 7 pm and saw hundreds of Indian dancers in rainbow saris perform.

There were also comedy acts, yoga, music and workshops on turban and sari tying. The free, family-friendly event featured plenty of food stalls and arts and crafts activities.

Every year, the mayor of London and the Diwali in London Committee organise the Trafalgar Square festival.

Find out everything you need to know about why and how Diwali is celebrated.

When is Diwali celebrated this year?

The date of the annual celebration varies depending on the moon, meaning it may land on different dates each year. While a lot of people are starting Diwali celebrations today, some parts of the world will observe tomorrow (November 1) as the official day.

The dates are determined by the position of the new moon and are celebrated during the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartika.

Who celebrates Diwali and why do people celebrate it?

Originating in India, Diwali is celebrated across the world by Hindus, Sikhs and Jains but for different reasons.

The Hindus celebrate the return of Lord Rama – an avatar of the Hindu supreme god Lord Vishnu – with his wife and brother to the kingdom of Ayodhya after an exile of 14 years. The streets and towns are lit up with diyas (candles) to welcome them home.

In South India, Diwali is the day on which the demon Narakasura was defeated by Sri Krishna and Satyabhama. To others, Diwali is dedicated to the Goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bring wealth and prosperity.

In many households, the celebrations include a puja (worship) of the goddess to pray for health and happiness. Sikhs, meanwhile, celebrate the release from prison of the sixth guru, Hargobind Singh, in the early 1600s.

The Jains celebrate Diwali in recognition of Lord Mahavira, the last Jain Tirthankaras, achieving nirvana. Diwali celebrations in UK cities have become probably the largest outside India, according to the British Sikh Association. It said: “Diwali at Trafalgar Square is attended by thousands of people, including tourists visiting the capital who are mesmerised to see the colourful pageant of music, dance and food.”

What do people do to celebrate?

Diwali is “probably best experienced in India”, though celebrations are seen widely across the globe, according to the Hindu Council UK.

A spokesperson for the organisation said: “In London in particular, Diwali has become a mega-event to celebrate the culture and traditions of India. From live music to dance shows and much more. London goes for it.

“It’s a family-friendly event with lots of activities going on, including music and dance performances, workshops and some kids activities. And there’s a huge array of Indian food to sample from all the food stalls and a massive firework display to end the festival.

“In India, houses are cleaned, often renovated, and always illuminated with sparkling fairy lights and oil lamps. Most doorways and foyers are decorated with beautiful designs on the floor, called rangolis.

“Children wait at the sweet shops to buy sweets, excited youngsters light up the skies with their repertoire of carefully sourced firecrackers and shout ‘Happy Diwali’ to the unsuspecting passers-by.”

Gifts of clothes and sweets are also exchanged between people, and markets and stalls start selling items months before the festival begins.

