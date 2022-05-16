Diversification reduces Covid-19 impacts on businesses – CEO BKGlam Events

Bukonla Ifedayo Esan, chief executive officer, BKGlam Events, a top event planners in Nigeria and the UK has explained that diversification was part of the ways businesses cushion the effects of COVID-19.

The Covid-19 disruption, Esan avowed, taught a lot of business owners some vital lessons. “One of those lessons is, never, ever put all your eggs in one basket. As much as possible, do numerous businesses and diversify your business interests,” she said.

Reflecting on the devastating effects of the pandemic, founder and CEO of BKGlam Events, said “It affected me drastically; but thankfully, things are picking up very well now.”

According to her, the global lockdown in 2020 put event planners practically out of business across the world. Like others in that sector, she had to find something else to do in the meantime while the world recovered.

On the business strategies she adopted to survive the pandemic, Esan disclosed: “I started online clothing retail and online classes to mentor other upcoming planners and stylists.”

Esan who is also referred to as Bukkykoga, CEO of BKGlam International and BKGlam Event, also shared her best and worst memories as an event planner.

“My best memory is one of the groom turning up at his wedding after pranking the bride that he was no longer interested in the ceremony. My worst memory comes from that same event, and that was when the groom said he was not proceeding with the wedding. I was worried and scared at the same time until I found out that it was a prank,” she recounted