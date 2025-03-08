The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has warned students to disregard any other links, websites, and/or messages claiming to give access to the loan scheme.

Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, the director of corporate communications at NELFUND made this known in a statement on Saturday, March 8, when he cautioned students against applying for student loans via fake portals and websites.

“The Nigerian Education Loan Fund wishes to reiterate that the only official portal for student loan applications is www.nelf.gov.ng](https://www.nelf.gov.ng.

“Students and the public are advised to disregard any other links, websites, or messages claiming to offer access to the NELFUND Student Loan Scheme. Any platform other than their official website is unauthorized and should not be trusted.

Oluwatuyi in addition said, “NELFUND remains committed to ensuring that eligible Nigerian students have access to financial support through a transparent and secure process.

“For verified updates and official information, always visit their official website or follow our verified social media handles.”

The student loan agency advised that while it remains committed to ensuring that eligible students get the student loan, students should be cautious of fake websites posturing as the official website of the fund.

This is coming at the heels of NELFUND announcing the opening of the 2024/2025 new portal for registration.

Akintunde Sawyerr, the managing director at NELFUND had earlier announced that the 2023/2024 student loan application portal will officially close on February 21, 2025.

“We want to reassure all applicants who have successfully submitted their applications before this deadline that their applications will be processed in line with our established guidelines. Our team remains committed to ensuring a fair and timely review of all pending applications.

“I am pleased to announce that the 2024/2025 application cycle will officially commence on February 22, 2025. This transition is a necessary step to streamline our operations, align with the academic calendar, and enhance our ability to process applications efficiently,” he said.

