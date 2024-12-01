Dignitaries throng Gov Eno’s wife funeral in Akwa Ibom

Governor Eno and children at the burial ceremony

It was a gathering of who is who in the country as Governor Umo of Akwa Ibom State Eno bid the final farewell to his late wife, Patience Umo Eno whose remains were committed to earth Saturday at Ikot Ekpene Udo in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state.

Among the dignitaries were the wife of the vice president, Nana Shettima who represented the presidency, former president Goodluck Jonathan, Senate President, senator Godswill Akpabio and Governor Sim Fubara of Rivers state.

Others included the governor of Bauchi State, Bala, the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, his Abia I’m and former governor Udom Emmanuel.

The dignitaries also included ministers, clergymen, the Chief of Akwa Ibom state, Justice Ekaette Obot and Obong Umana Okon Umana, former minister, ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The funeral service which brought to a climax week-long activity leading to her interment was like a carnival and brought together politicians and businessmen of divergent political persuasion, giving a faint hope to the unity of the country torn apart by political differences.

In his funeral oration, Eno whom the late wife nicknamed the Golden Boy during the election campaign paid glowing tribute to his late wife whom he said they had been together for 40 years.

“You were my anchor, the one who could tell me what was right and what was wrong. With your death, part of me is gone, but I will cherish the memories we shared together.

Today, as we bid you farewell, the whole world is here celebrating your memories and as I look at our children and grandchildren, I take consolation in the fact that the journey that began 40 years ago in church has been a journey of growth and immeasurable blessings and we will be fine.’’

“I will never describe you in past tense, you will always be my ‘Oluwakemi,’ alive in my mind, fresh in my thoughts and warm in my heart,’’ he said.

Tens of choirs added melodious songs and choruses to the solemn ceremony as Rev Simon Afolabi of the First Love Assembly offered the homily to the thousands of the well-wishers who attended the funeral service.

Pastor Patience Umo Eno, survived by children and grandchildren died September 26, 2024 at the age of 57 years. Until her death, she was the founder of the Golden Initiative For All (GIFA), a Non-Governmental Organisation committed to humanitarian services to the less privileged members of the society.

