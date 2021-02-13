Digital Space founder, Olubukola Abitoye, launches foundation to inspire the less privileged

Olubukola Abitoye, chief executive officer and founder of Digital Space Capital, has launched a foundation for the less privileged.

Digital Space Capital Limited is notable for offering a wide range of financial services with seamless solutions in asset management, corporate finance and business advisory, on-lending, forex services, brokerage and dealings, crowdfunding and aggregation.

The services cut across key areas in finance and business management across Sub-Saharan Africa and the founder has her eyes on inspiring the less privileged in the story.

The seasoned Capitalist launched the Florence Modupe Foundation in honour of her mother who single-handedly raised her from a tender age of five, after the demise of her father.

She celebrated the unveiling of the foundation on her 40th birthday, alongside the launching of her book; Guiding Grace.

In view of the newly launched foundation, Mrs Abitoye said in her speech;

“I am honoured to meet with so many women and men today who are deeply passionate about development and sustainable growth. Your energy and dedication are truly inspiring. I want to say that this enthusiastic engagement of civil society sets the tone for our journey that starts today. I have chosen today to kick off something that I am most passionate about and if you are here in this room, it is because you share that passion too.”

“What we are setting out to achieve from this day is no mean feat, but with a vision like ours; dreams will come true and their success stories will be told at the end of this race.” She added.

Abitoye who boasts over a decade of professional experience in the financial sector and a proven track record as key player in facilitating major transformations in areas such as Investment Banking, Assets Management, Insurance and Fintech of key banking institutions including Keystone Bank, Skye Bank, United Bank for Africa, Skye Capital, and Stanbic IBTC, did attract top Nigerian Financiers to the event.

Representatives from the school of the blind, Zenith and Providus banks were also present.

The highlight of the event for many was the launching of the foundation, for some, it was the launching of the book and book signing, for others, it was the dishes, cocktails, finger foods, and music, and yet for some others, it was the surprise unveiling of a Range Rover gift from her husband.