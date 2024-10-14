Digital leaders chart course for AI compute-driven economic transformation

Global digital leaders are currently charting the course for AI Compute-driven economic transformation, noting that government, corporate and startups must transform proofs of concepts swiftly, balance AI’s potential with creativity and human intuition.

Among those leading this discourse at the GITEX World Future Economy Digital Leaders Summit in Dubai include Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, UAE who is positioning the UAE as a global leader in AI and digital innovation.

“The future we envision is one where AI and robots work alongside humans, not as replacements but as partners that help us achieve more than we ever could alone,” Al Olama said.

As AI accelerates, demand for next-gen semiconductors surges, with McKinsey projecting a $1trillion market by 2030.

In 2024, AI’s global market value edges closer to $1trillion, reflecting enormous impact on global economies. This evolution and economic decoupling reshape global dynamics, impacting emerging economies and requiring strategic derisking.

Others are Abdullah Bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet member and Minister of Economy, UAE, who is spearheading initiatives to bolster the UAE’s global economic competitiveness; and Edin Forto, Minister of Communications and Transport, Bosnia and Herzegovina who is driving Bosnia and Herzegovina’s digital future and EU integration efforts.

They leaders looked at how leaders reassess technologies, policies and investments for sustainable transformation.

Also, with AI and semiconductors synergy the speakers looked at the future of data governance and cybersecurity. This is coupled with their take on quantum computing and concerns on whether there will be a new era for data centres amid data sovereignty concerns.

Investors, world’s largest technology enterprises alongside governments, experts, startups, academia, and researchers are currently at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) for the 44th edition of the world’s largest tech and startup event, GITEX GLOBAL.

The edition stage featured Unicorn, Soonicorn and Rhinos founders of fast growing global businesses, late stage investors, CVCs, Government entities, M&A experts, stock exchanges, securities and more from over 50 countries redefining global power tech domination.

At the tech investment day, participants explored the latest investment trends that are reshaping global wealth.

They also discovered how quantum computing, LLMs and the metaverse are unlocking unprecedented value for businesses and learnt why staying ahead is crucial for the next generation of innovators.

Iheanyi Nwachukwu Iheanyi Nwachukwu, is a creative content writer with over 18 years journalism experience writing on banking, finance and capital markets. The multiple awards winning journalist is Assistant Editor, BusinessDay. Iheanyi holds BSc Degree in Economics from Imo State University; Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Management from University of Lagos. Iheanyi has attended several work-related trainings including (i) Advanced Writing and Reporting Skills (Pan African University, Lagos); (ii) News Agency Journalism (Indian Institute of Mass Communication {IIMC}, New Delhi, India); and (iii) Capital Markets Development and Regulations (International Law Institute {ILI} of Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA).

