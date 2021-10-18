Diet against diabetes: The facts are here!

INTRODUCTION

According to an online portal, ssajm.org, Nigeria currently has the highest number of people with diabetes in the world, with an estimated 3.9 million people(or an extrapolated prevalence of 4.99%) of the adult population, aged 20-79-year-old in sub-Saharan Africa, up from 1.5 million in 2008.Over 143 million people (as at 2008) were estimated to suffer diabetes. The figure was expected to rise to 220 million by 2020.

The latest prevalence figure published by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) is 425 million persons living with DM worldwide, with nearly 50% of these undiagnosed.

Also, in a research paper titled: “Prevalence and Risk Factors for Diabetes Mellitus in Nigeria: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis” diabetes has shown a tremendous increase in prevalence with a demographic transition in its epidemiology in recent years. Those who contributed to the research include Andrew E. Uloko, Baba Musa, Mansur A. Ramalan, Ibrahim D. Gezawa, Fabian H. Puepet, Ayekame T. Uloko, Musa Borodo, and Kabiru B. Sada.

Also, on November 14, 2011, the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) celebrated the World Diabetes Day with a warning that one in 10 adults are likely to be victims by 2030.Incidents are increasing in developing countries.

What makes the situation more worrisome is that populations previously unaffected or minimally affected by DM are now reporting soaring prevalence figures. This poses a real challenge to health financing by governments and nongovernmental organizations.

What is diabetes mellitus (dm) all about?

According to Jennifer Huizen, an expert on the issue of the causes and treatment of diabetes, writing for MedicalNewsToday if a person has diabetes, it is either their body does not produce enough insulin, or it cannot use the insulin correctly. This leads to the accumulation of glucose in the blood. High levels of blood glucose can cause a range of symptoms, from exhaustion to heart disease. We now see high rates of DM-related amputations, cerebrovascular disease, heart-related problems, and kidney disease in populations that were not previously known for these challenging health problems.

So, diabetes takes place because the pancreas cannot produce enough insulin to convert excess glucose, the blood sugar into glycogen, called animal starch. This is usually stored in both the liver and the muscles.

There are two types of diabetes: Types 1 and 2. Type 1, also called Diabetes Mellitus is the one which destroys the pancreas’ ability to produce insulin. It is therefore, called an ante-immune disease. It is more common than Type 2, even in children. Type 2 is not dependent on the immune system but influenced by obesity.

Symptoms

These include: (a) thirst (b) weight loss (c) tiredness (d) frequent urination. For children, additional signs include (a) tummy pains (b) headaches.

If tested by a medical doctor, it is possible to discover (a) increased glucose in the blood and (b) increased hydrogen ion concentration in the blood. Blisters and sores also appear on foot.

Foods to the rescue

One way to control blood sugar is to eat a healthful diet. Generally, foods and drinks that the body absorbs slowly are best because they do not cause spikes and dips in blood sugar. The Glycemic Index (GI) measures the effects of specific foods on blood sugar levels. People looking to control their levels should pick foods with low or medium GI scores. A person can also pair foods with low and high GI scores to ensure that a meal is balanced.

Food items recommended include whole wheat bread or pumpernickel bread, fruits, sweet potatoes and yams, oatmeal, oat bran. Others include beans, fibre-rich nuts, fatty fish which possess Omega-3 fatty acid, dark green vegetables, eggs, garlic, tumeric, Greek yogurt, olive oil and apple cider. These are some of the best foods for people looking to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Herbs for diabetes mellitus

Plant-based therapies that have been shown in some studies to have anti-diabetic properties include: Aloe vera, Bilberry extract, Bitter melon, Cinnamon, Fenugreek, Ginger and Okra.

Specific diets

Apart from insulin injection and increased typical activities that lower blood sugar level, it is advisable to consider these:

(a) A cup of beans a day is effective against diabetes because it improves glycemic control and reduces heart rate, thereby reducing coronary heart disease. Take balanced diet high in fibre (beans) and carbohydrates.

(b) Before exercise victims should eat extra bread and take diluted fruit juice.

(c) Eat more fish and poultry.

(d) Add garlic to meal to reduce blood cholesterol.

(e) Eat more vegetables and fibre-rich fruits.

(f) Avoid or cut down on fried, fatty foods and junks.

(g) Cut down on number of eggs: reduce to 3-4 per week.

(h) Reduce salt intake.

Specifically consider:

Whole grains – wheat, brown rice, oat meal. Avoid refined grains including many bread and pasta.

Vegetables: go for brightly-coloured types such as dark green vegetables, orange and sweet potatoes.

Bitter leaf – effective against diabetes as it stabilises blood sugar.

Fruits – Enjoy them fresh, canned, frozen or dried.

Milk – Choose low-fat dairy products. Minimize red meat intake.

Oils: High quality fats from olive oil, raw nuts, seeds, coconut and fish provide excellent sources of healthy fatty acids.

Vitamin D: Middle-aged and elderly people with high levels of Vitamin D could reduce their chances of developing heart disease by 43 per cent, according to researchers at the University of Warwick Medical School claim. Vitamin D can be obtained from exposure to sunshine, and also from eggs, butter and cod liver oil.

Oats: A diet rich in oats may help to stabilise blood glucose levels. This could help people with non-insulin dependent diabetes.

Beans – The presence of plenty soluble fibre keeps blood sugar from rising after meals. It provides steady, slow-burning energy.

Pear and Banana taken together regulate blood sugar and is good for diabetes.

Mango Leaves: Effusion of mango leaves have been found as anti-diabetic, stabilizing blood sugar level.

Walnuts: Low carbohydrates, high fibre and magnesium all make it good in the battle against diabetes as they control blood sugar level.

Milk and dairy products: According to Professor DariushMozaffarin the presence of trans-palmitoleic acid is linked with lower likelihood of developing Type 2 diabetes.

White Star Apple (Agbalumo)

Chrysophyllumalbidum has higher sources of ascorbic acid than oranges and guava. Its cotyledons possess anti-hyperglycemic (lowers high blood sugar) and hypolipidemic (lowers blood cholesterol).

Whole Wheat Bread

Pumpernickel has a low GI score and fewer carbs than other breads. Many kinds of bread that available in the market are high in carbohydrates and quickly raise blood sugar levels. As a result many breads should be avoided. In a 2014 study, researchers reported that spelt and rye both caused low initial glycemic responses, specifically in rats.

Fruits

Most fruits are highly recommended. Except for pineapples and melons, most fruits have low GI scores of 55 or less. A large 2013 study found that people who consumed whole fruits, especially blueberries, grapes, and apples, had significantly lower risks of developing type 2 diabetes. The researchers also reported that drinking fruit juice increased the risk of developing the condition.

Sweet Potatoes and Yam

Sweet potatoes and yams are recommended because regular potatoes have a high GI score, but sweet potatoes and yams have low scores and are very nutritious. Some research indicates that the flesh of the sweet potato contains more fiber than the skin, indicating that the whole vegetable could be beneficial for those with diabetes.