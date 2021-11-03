Diaspora summit will target small businesses, agriculture -NIDCOM boss

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has disclosed that Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit (NDIS) would target small businesses and the agriculture sector.

The NIDCOM boss made this known on Monday during a media briefing to a herald the summit whose theme is “Diaspora Partnership and Linkages for Post-COVID Economic Growth”

A statement by Dabiri-Erewa media aide Gabriel Odu on Tuesday said the chairman described the Nigerian Diaspora as an established economic factor and becoming an investment factor imperative.

In her words, “We always talk about Diaspora Direct Investment. We should also be talking about Diaspora Direct Investment “.

The NIDCOM Boss added that the event followed the government’s current emphasis on providing unprecedented support for the small business sector, agriculture, and massive infrastructure development.

According to her, “this year’s theme, “Diaspora Partnership and Linkages for Post-COVID Economic Growth”, scheduled to hold on the 16th and 17th of November, 2021, will have Vice President , Prof Yemi Osinbajo , opening the hybrid conference.

Read also: FG urges increased funding for agriculture in state, local govts

“Areas of focus will include Agribusiness, Education, HealthCare, Creative, Entertainment and Sport, Infrastructure & Real Estate, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, ICT & FinTech and Oil and Gas.”

Badewa Adejugbe-Williams, the Summit Coordinator, called on both private sectors and small medium enterprises to seize the moment, saying the experience gained will help boost business growth, innovation and networks.

“NDIS is a private sector initiative backed and enabled by the government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM).

“The primary aim of this initiative is to demonstrate that at a time when competition for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) is at its fiercest, targeting Nigerians in Diaspora for inward investment is probably the best strategy, particularly in the light of a heightened risk profile for the country,” he said.

He disclosed that this year’s event will also host a Diaspora Housing Fair, in which Nigerians in Diaspora will be availed of various opportunities to own their homes in Nigeria seamlessly.