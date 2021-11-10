Diabetes Day: organisation moves to create awareness on disease management

To improve access to diabetes care, a disease that claimed over 1.5 million globally in 2019 and about 63,000 in Nigeria, ISN Medial, a predominant supplier of medical diagnostic solutions across Nigeria has concluded arrangements to ramp up improved awareness on the disease.

Speaking on the background of activities to mark 2021 Diabetes Day, on November 14 Felix Ofungwu, managing director ISN Medical said the organisation is interested in improving awareness and knowledge among consumers about diabetes.

Ofungwu who said that ISN’s theme for this year’s WWD is, “Improved Access to Diabetes Care” maintained that “this is really what we are trying to establish – How do you increase the level of access to diabetes care specifically, starting with testing? Once one is determined to be diabetic what next? How do you increase that level of access to diabetes care for the diabetic patients?

Read also: Nigeria, 49 others pledge to end health sector emissions

“Another thing I really want people to know is that accuracy is really important in managing any disease condition but particularly diabetes. So, it is important that you are using the right product that can give you accurate results because the consequence of treating based on inaccurate results can be fatal. So it is really important that people understand that this is not an area where guess work suffices. This is an area where precision is very important,” he said in a statement.

Apart from events lined up to celebrate WDD, Ofungwu said that the company has a lot of activities during the year. “Our business is divided into what we call the diagnostic arm and the diabetes arm. For diabetes we do outreaches and screening events all through the year. We have various promotions aimed at improving awareness around diabetes; improving people’s knowledge of how to manage diabetes conditions and what products they should use. We usually do them in collaboration with our partners.”

On the diagnostic side of its business, he said, “We have a whole other set of activities we do like continuous adult medical education, seminars, clinical meetings, various exhibitions and conferences.”

He recalled that “over the years, we have had events, especially commemorating World Diabetes Day (WDD), which is always on November 14th. We have these events which include outreaches, various awareness with related events to spread the knowledge around diabetes and diabetes management. So, this year is no different.