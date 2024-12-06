DHQ refutes Amnesty International’s allegations of 10,000 civilian deaths in detention

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dismissed allegations made by Amnesty International (AI) during a press conference on December 5, 2024, accusing the Nigerian military of causing over 10,000 civilian deaths in detention facilities since the start of the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria’s North East.

In a statement issued on Friday by Edward Buba, the Director of Defence Media Operations, the armed forces described the allegations as “shocking, lacking in merit, and mischievous,” particularly at this critical stage in the counterterrorism campaign.

“The Nigerian military operates as a professional force, adhering to international humanitarian laws and the laws of armed conflict. “Despite the complex and challenging operational environment, troops have meticulously abided by the rules of engagement to minimize civilian casualties in any form”, the statement read.

The DHQ clarified that suspects arrested during operations are subjected to thorough profiling before being handed over to the appropriate agencies for prosecution or release.

It also highlighted the existence of standing court-martials in operational theatres to address any unethical conduct by military personnel swiftly.

Under the leadership of Christopher Musa, Chief of Defence Staff, the military emphasized its commitment to professionalism and global best practices in fulfilling its constitutional duties.

In response to Amnesty International’s claims, the armed forces invited the organization to provide detailed evidence to substantiate its allegations.

“This will enable the military to conduct an inquiry and determine the authenticity or otherwise of these claims,” the statement concluded. The Defence Headquarters reaffirmed its resolve to maintain accountability while remaining focused on concluding the counterterrorism operations in the North East.

