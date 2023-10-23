DevEast partners FUTO to drive youth entrepreneurship

In a strategic move towards fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship in Nigeria, DevEast –a leading advocate for sustainable development has partnered with the Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies and the Federal University of Technology to drive youth entrepreneurship in the eastern region.

The partnership created a platform for knowledge-sharing, mentorship, networking, and reinforcing the commitment of DevEast to fostering sustainable economic growth and innovation in the south-south region of the country.

The agreement between the both organisations aims to be a catalyst for aspiring student entrepreneurs within FUTO and neighboring tertiary institutions to create solutions to societal problems.

Collins Onuegbu, chairman of Signal Alliance Technology Holding, during the DevEast Entrepreneurship Week sponsored by his organisation emphasised the need for mentorship.

“Mentorship will help provide clarity and direction for young entrepreneurs, especially in the southeastern region.”

He stated that in most cases young entrepreneurs face difficulties because they create solutions that are not needed in their communities.

“It is imperative for businesses in creating solutions and products to think local and act global,” he noted.

The week was marked by a series of engaging workshops, panel discussions, mentorship sessions, and the much-anticipated ‘Student Business Pitch.’

The program brought together a diverse group of participants, including lecturers, students, entrepreneurs, industry experts, and thought leaders.

Participants had the opportunity to learn from seasoned entrepreneurs, gain insights from industry leaders, and receive mentorship.

The Student Business Pitch, a focal point of the Entrepreneurship Week, showcased the innovative ideas of student entrepreneurs from various disciplines.

These young visionaries presented their business concepts before a panel of experts, investors, and mentors, vying for recognition and potential support for their ventures with the winner receiving a business support fund of N500,000.

The first runner up received N300,000 and the second runner up – N200,000 respectively with internship and mentorship slots for each of the winners.

Some of the notable speakers that were at this event are; Justina Nwosu, a professor and the director at the Centre for Entrepreneurial Studies and Meekam K. Mgbenwelu, former commissioner Technology Development, Imo state among others.

The success of the DevEast Entrepreneurship Week has set a positive trajectory for young entrepreneurs. The connections made, insights gained, and ideas shared during the event are expected to create a ripple effect within the community, foster collaborations, and enable growth.

DevEast is a pioneering business development advocacy platform committed to fostering sustainable growth in the South-Eastern corridor.

With a keen focus on innovation, collaboration, and community-based development, DevEast aims to transform the region into a hub of prosperity, growth, and opportunity.