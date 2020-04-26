Despite COVID-19, Customs records 52.7% seizures increase in Ogun to N1.1bn  

Despite the negative effects of coronavirus spreading across the world with attendant economic woes, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has recorded 52.7 percent total of seizures, amounting to N1.177 billion within the first quarter of the year as against the total of N438.9 million recorded within the same period last year.

Nigeria Customs also intercepted 293,015 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 625 litres of diesel and 19 jerry cans of kerosene in different parts of Ogun state during the period under review, just as it

equally seized 176 sacks of cannabis sativa (Indian Hemp), comprising 1, 790 parcels, 80 compressed books packs and 28 compressed coconut packs.

Speaking during a scorecard press briefing for the first quarter of the year at Sentry at Idi-Iroko border post, Ogun State Friday, Michael Agbara, Area Controller, Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun Area Command I, noted that other seizures made within the period were 225 units of vehicles; 14,951 bags of 50kg rice and 9,161 cartons of poultry products.

While putting the Duty Paid Value of the seizures at N1.177 billion within the first quarters compared to the N438.9 million recorded within the period in 2019, Agbara particularly said the Customs Command generated N37,878,000 revenue from the auction of the intercepted petroleum products.

He however, observed that the “daredevil smugglers” despite the lockdown and the ravaging Coronavirus explored difficult terrain to smuggle items into the country, saying that the Command remains resolute and committed to implementing the Federal Government policies on safety and wellbeing of the populace.

“Furthermore, the Command Special Taskforce, intercepted nine vehicles (7 SUVs Nissan Pathfinder and 2 Mazda) fully loaded with smuggled parboiled rice. It is important to bring to the notice of the public that during the lockdown, some daredevil smugglers ingeniously explored the difficult terrain with SUV vehicles to convey smuggled items into the country. The proactive activities of officers and men in Command led to remarkable seizures of such categories of vehicles conveying smuggled items.

“As a responsive and responsible Service, we remain resolute and focused in making sure that economic saboteurs are brought to their knees.

“Finally, I wish to once again reiterate our resolve to continue rendering our service to the public with utmost patriotism and commitment. It is our prayers and enthusiasm that the world will overcome this pandemic (COVID-19) and bounce back towards the path of good health and economic well-being”, he said.

RAZAQ AYINLA, Abeokuta