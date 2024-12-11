Demand for foreign STEM up 40% on career prospects

There has been an increase of about 40 in the number of Nigerian students seeking international admission to study Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) courses over the past few years.

Khaled El Hennawy, vice president, Middle East and Africa for ApplyBoard (a platform that connects potential students/recruitment partners and institutions), stated this during a recent study fair in Lagos, confirming a shift in the programmes Nigerian students are pursuing.

“We’ve seen an increased interest for STEM programmes,” El Hennawy said, adding, “More and more Canadian institutions are making room for international students to join these programmes; whether it is IT, Informatics, or Engineering, aside from the traditional business programmes students were pursuing in the last 15 years.

“This is because there is now more awareness of the career outcomes in shaping successful careers abroad”.

Highlighting the impact of recent policy changes in countries like the United States (U.S.), UK, Canada, and Australia on Nigerian students, El Hennawy said, “Students are more careful in selecting programmes that have career outcomes aligned with the host country’s policies.”

“There is a need for specific skills that add value to the economy. It is creating a new direction for students to get them into the long-term plan they have for themselves to shape their future careers in the host country. Demand is still there but it is taking a different shape.”

Moreover, based on insights from ApplyBoard’s research, “STEM dominates in the US, with 63 percent of Nigerian students studying or working in the field.”

Emerging study destinations

While the UK, US, and Canada have traditionally been popular study destinations for Nigerian students, there are new countries gaining interest.

“We are seeing emerging destinations in Europe, with Germany being one of them,” said El Hennawy.

“Other countries like Turkey, France, and even China are becoming of interest. Students are very creative and resilient. When they figure a destination is challenging for them to complete the process, they always find the next big opportunity.”

Socioeconomic factors affecting the pursuit of STEM courses

While fields like business and humanities were traditionally popular, there has been a marked turn towards STEM disciplines. The prospect of better career opportunities is the key motivator behind this trend.

“We’ve seen a steady rise in the number of Nigerian students enrolling in STEM programmes,” notes Jane Akande, an education consultant based in Lagos.

“Parents and students are recognising the global demand for STEM professionals and the significant impact these fields have on the future of work.”

In a similar vein, Brendan Oliss, Centre for Security and Emerging Technology said: “As tech competition intensifies globally, demand for STEM talent will continue to rise. Countries with more STEM graduates are better poised to make technological breakthroughs in fields like artificial intelligence, biotechnology, and advanced materials.”

According to the World Economic Forum (WEF), graduates in STEM fields are sought after globally but are often in short supply. Many countries have tried to bolster enrolment in STEM to aid important growth industries like medtech, digital services, mobility, or computer sciences.

A report in the Harvard Gazette states- “Employment in STEM occupations has grown by 79 percent in the United States in the past three decades, according to U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics”. The report also notes that socioeconomic factors underpin this shift.

Firstly, the increasing digitalisation of the global economy has highlighted the importance of technological literacy and skills. Many Nigerian students aim to be at the forefront of this digital revolution, equipped with the necessary expertise to drive innovation and growth.

With Nigeria grappling with economic instability and high unemployment rates, students and their families view STEM education as a pathway to financial stability and professional success.

