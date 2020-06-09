Delta traditional ruler raises alarm over transfer of companies’ ownership by NDDC

The Odozi Ani of Akwukwu Igbo Kingdom, Oshimili North LGA of Delta, Nelson Agbamuche, has raised alarm over plot to transfer ownership of his companies by the leadership of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

Agbamuche in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja said that the NDDC had continued to attribute the ownership of his company to another person.

“I am beginning to suspect a deliberate conspiracy to forcefully capture what rightfully and legally belongs to me. My companies have been winning contracts for over 15 years; I am therefore worried that misguided officials are attributing the ownership of these same companies to another person,” he said.

The Traditional Ruler wondered why the contract awards that he had earlier denounced and called on security agencies to investigate, were being attributed to him by NDDC.

NDDC on Monday listed 1 companies that it said were being used by a named senator to win contracts from the commission.

According to Agbamuche, the latest mention is uncharitable and very unbecoming of an institution that should have records in its care to verify contract related issues, devoid of false allegations.

He reinstated that he had been bidding for jobs in the NDDC and executing the ones he won with all diligence without any influence or support from the Senate.

“For emphasis, let me restate that I have been bidding for jobs and executing the ones won with all diligence long before the Senator they are struggling so hard to attach me to got to the National Assembly. For the record, I have never been to the National Assembly; the security agencies can please check the CCTV recordings of their premises to confirm this

“My companies have been winning contracts for over 15 years; I am therefore worried that misguided officials are attributing the ownership of these same companies to another person. I am also bothered about the calculated deception that I signed contract agreements for 11 companies; this is another blatant lie”, the royal father said.

Agbamuche further clarified that “the said contract for the supply of chairs was advertised on national dailies where I came across it. Companies’ managements bided differently as a common practice to improve chances in the highly competitive bid process. Jobs were won and satisfactorily executed. Certificates of job completion were duly issued afterwards and payments were made.

“According to the dictates of the awards, all contractors were meant to lease warehouses for a certain period for the purpose of warehousing the goods with the supervision of NDDC officials because the commission’s Warehouse could not contain the supplies. Mine was not different; we leased a warehouse to store those items under strict supervisions of commission’s officials until they personally distributed goods by themselves. Records are there.

“The recent baseless allegations that could easily be verified from official files in their possession are therefore appalling. Perhaps the commission’s official who alluded to those lies should have waited to come out of isolation to verify his statement.

“The Delta State angle is another outright lie. The last set of jobs any of my companies executed for Delta State government was around 2006, during the tenure office Chief Ibori. The completion of the magistrate court at Ibusa Road, Asaba should be the last. Such durable delivery attests to our track record.

“Our glowing records with multinationals and MDGs should therefore not be tainted with unfounded speculations. I did not supply plastic chairs to Delta state nor involved in the sale of any. This can be verified, easily.

“For the umpteenth time, these people should leave me out of their diatribes and cold war. I have responsibilities to my kingdom that demands unassailable public records that I have carefully built. This satanic drag must stop; I may be forced to seek redress against any official if this does not stop”.