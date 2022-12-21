Delta to re-award Ayakoromo bridge, Sector A of Ughelli-Asaba road next week

Contracts for the construction of Ayakoromo bridge and Sector A of the Ughelli/Asaba Road dualisation project, in Delta State, would be re-awarded to more credible and competent contractors before the end of next week, said Noel Omodon, state’s Commissioner for Works in charge of Highways and Urban Roads.

Omodon who disclosed this on Tuesday in Asaba shortly after the State Executive Council (Exco) meeting said the approval for the re-award of the projects were part of the major decisions reached by the council.

The council, presided over by Kingsley Otuaro, the state deputy governor had recently approved the revocation of the contracts for non-performance. Omodon explained that all the processes for the projects to be re-awarded have been completed.

According to him, the state government had equally engaged a contractor to carry out some palliative works on some bad spots of the road to ensure seamless flow of traffic during the 2022 yultide.

He pointed out that the council had approved the award of contract for the construction of bridge at Ohoror/Bomadi Road. “We are also supplying new furniture and equipment in the new Faculty of Agriculture, Dennis Osadebe University, Asaba,” he said. “The Ogbe-Ijaw internal roads were considered for construction also.”

Omodon went on to say said that some of the roads had been awarded before but the contractors could not complete the projects because of fluctuations in prices of materials.

“We have reviewed upwards the construction and rehabilitation of Ovwor township roads. We have also reviewed the Aladja/Ogbe-ijaw Road in Udu and Warri South Local Government Areas of the state. Again, we have reviewed upward, the contract for the construction of Umuchime/Ogbeole Road in Ogume, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state as well as that of Ellu township roads,” Mr. Omodon added.

He noted that the contract for Aluoje Street in Idumuesah, Ika North-East Local Government Area of the state was also reviewed upward by the council, adding that a lot of memos were taken at the exco meeting for ratification, appraisals and assessment. “Basically, what we were just doing was reviewing our contracts and looking at which ones are beginning to fail and the ones the contractors are asking for reviews,” he said. “We had an appraisal for the Film Village and Leisure Park”.