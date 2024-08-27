Delta to prohibit hiring of unregistered artisans by property developers

Worried by the activities of artisans who are said to have started forming nuisance in Asaba, the State Capital and iis environs, the Delta State Government has said that it will begin to arrest property developers who engage the services of unregistered artisans in the State.

Godswill Asiuwhu, Chairman, Delta State Taskforce on Environment, who gave the hint, said the State Government was about to issue Executive Order to enforce the arrest.

He gave the hint while addressing newsmen in the State during the 6th edition of Journalists Hangout tagged, “From Parly To Party”, held in Asaba, by the Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to him, artisans scattered across Asaba, the State capital and its environs had been constituting nuisance to the environment, which he said, culminated in the directive given that they be registered and issued with numbered vests and Identity Cards for easy identification and control.

We had also relocated the artisans to Oko junction, on the Asaba-Benin expressway, from where property developers and others who needed their services were expected to hire them.

It has however been observed that unregistered artisans have regrouped at Koka, Mariam Babangida, Akpu, Camp 74 and some other locations within the state capital territory, where property developers preferred to go to hire them, thereby denying the registered ones at Oko junction patronage, he said.

“The proposed Executive Order would prohibit the hiring of unregistered artisans by any developer and the arrest of the person concerned along with the artisans found on his or her site”, he explained.

Throwing light on the recent ban on metal scavengers popularly known as “Iron Condemn”, the taskforce chairman, pointed out that some of the operators could still be found around with sacks picking up cans and disused cartons. He opined that such persons do not constitute any serious security threat and are free to operate.