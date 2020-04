This is following the announcement of 16 new cases of #COVID19 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Of the 16 fresh cases, Lagos, the epicentre of the virus since its outbreak in the country, has 10 cases, two in the Federal Capital Territory, two in Oyo, one in Delta, its first case, and one in Katsina.

NCDC, in tweet Tuesday night, said, “As at 09:30 pm 7th April there are 254 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Fourty-four have been discharged with six deaths.”

Ifeanyi Okowa, Delta State governor, confirmed the development, but called for calm, saying that the state would overcome. “This evening, a patient in Delta State tested positive for the #COVID19 virus. This index case is already receiving the necessary treatment at one of our isolation centres. Tomorrow morning (Wednesday), I will be addressing our citizens on developments surrounding this case,” Okowa said on Tuesday. “Again, I ask that you all remain calm at this time and continue to adhere to the precautionary measures and isolation directives that we have put in place to keep you and your families safe. I have no doubt whatsoever that we will all get through this together,” he said. The Delta case was recorded in Warri, the commercial nerve centre of the state, sources told BusinessDay Tuesday night.

BusinessDay learnt that the index case has been evacuated to the state isolation centre at the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara.

Despite the governor’s call for clam, there has been anxiety in the state, especially in Warri where the index case was reportedly recorded.