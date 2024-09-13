Delta ready for 2024 National Youth games – Oborevwori 

Sheriff Oborevwori, governor of Delta state.

…Says 5,776 athletes from 29 states registered so far

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State says the state is ready to host the 8th National Youth Games scheduled to kick off in Asaba, on Thursday.

Oborevwori disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking to journalists shortly after inspecting facilities at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, the state capital, which is the main venue for the games.

The governor, who inspected the swimming pool, shooting range and other facilities at the Indoor Sports Hall, was conducted round by Solomon Ogba, the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and top officials of the State Sports Commission.

He said 5,776 athletes from 29 states had arrived and registered for the games ahead of Thursday’s opening ceremony.

“We are ready to host the National Youth Games. You know, tomorrow is the opening ceremony. As of this morning, 29 states have arrived and 5,776 athletes have been registered already. I am sure that this year will be better than last year.

“There is a good result from hosting these games because, you can see this last Olympics in Paris, Favour Ofili did very well even though she did not win a medal. She is a product of these games.

“So, in this year’s games, we are looking for a talent better than Ofili. I assure our people that this year will be better than last year”, he said.