Delta Passengers’ Scheme threatened as LG council bosses kick against implementation

The operations of the Delta State Passengers’ Welfare Scheme are being threatened by some local government chairmen who have kicked against the implementation in the motor parks across the state and ordered for the stoppage.

This came barely a week after the state government through the scheme compensated victims of the October 23, 2021 road crash who travelled with Libra Motors along the Benin-Lagos route.

The state’s law backing the scheme mandates all motor parks operating in the state to key into the scheme and ensure all passengers in each trip pay N100.00 as insurance cover which would form the basis for their compensation in case of an accident while on the journey.

The scheme which was relaunched a few months ago has reportedly recorded 80 percent compliance in motor parks across the state notwithstanding that few private motor park operators do not want the scheme due to reasons known to them.

Godwin Aside, Ughelli North LGA, has reportedly ordered all motor parks in the area to jettison the scheme over alleged non-involvement of the council in its operations.

Victor Ebonka, chairman of ALGON, Delta State chapter, in reaction, told newsmen that the councils’ chairmen were not satisfied with the running of the scheme hence the directive for the stoppage in their areas.

Ebonka, who is the chairman of Ika North East LGA alleged that there was strong resistance of passengers to the scheme and protests by drivers in some of the LGAs, which he said constituted a security risk.

He explained that the councils were constitutionally empowered to manage motor parks in their areas of jurisdiction and argued that since the scheme was being operated in the motor parks, the councils should be carried along.

On the implementation of the scheme, Amatu Odoji, the Manager of Sirwalk Transport Company, said their passengers were already used to the scheme as it was working perfectly well in their Warri park until the local government council ordered that it should be put on hold.

Mike Oriri, manager, Libra Motors’, Warri in Delta State, who last week received a cheque of N108,500.00 from the scheme, as compensation on behalf of the company’s management and the victims of the October 23 road, had also commended the handlers of the scheme and the state government for their swift response.

Oriri also advised other transport companies to as a matter of urgency identify with the scheme for better welfare coverage of their passengers.

Basil Ganagana Esq, the state commissioner for transport and Lawrence Egogo, consultant to the scheme were yet to react to the development at the time of filing this report on Wednesday.