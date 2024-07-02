Delta Govt donates cash to 10 physically challenged persons

Delta State Government, under the leadership of Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has demonstrated its commitment to supporting the physically challenged members of society by presenting cash donations to 10 individuals in need of financial assistance for medical aid, education, and business support.

In a heartwarming gesture aimed at putting smiles on the faces of those seeking support, the State Commissioner for Women Affairs Community and Social Development, Hon.(Evang) Princess Pat Ajudua Ph.D, oversaw the distribution of cash donations ranging from fifty thousand to five hundred thousand naira to physically challenged individuals from various clusters within the state.

The Honourable Commissioner who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Mrs Oghenekevwe Agas, stressed that the state Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori is always ready to support the physically challenged persons in the state.

She commended the resilience of the recipients, noting that despite their disabilities, they have shown determination to move forward and support themselves.

Addressing the beneficiaries, the Commissioner expressed gratitude for their perseverance and assured those who are yet to receive support to be patient as their requests will be attended to in due course.

She emphasized that the Governor’s support is aligned with the MORE agenda of his administration, aimed at improving the overall well-being of the people of Delta State.

”I want to thank God for your lives that first and foremost your disabilities have not deterred you from moving forward.

“Most of the requests are to support livelihood meaning that despite your limitations you are still ready to fend for yourselves and that is commendable and it is based on that our Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has given us approval to enable us to give support and answer positively to your request “the commissioner said.

The recipients of the cash donations included visually impaired individuals, individuals who are deaf and dumb, former polio survivors, and individuals with physical disabilities.

Hon. Ajudua extended her prayers for healing to those in need of medical assistance and wished prosperity to those planning to utilize the funds for business purposes.

The beneficiaries thanked the state Governor Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori for the gesture.

The beneficiaries urged the state Governor to approve more funds for the benefit of others whose requests are yet to be granted.

The benevolent gesture by the Delta State Government serves as a testament to its commitment to inclusivity and support for all members of society, reaffirming the government’s dedication to uplifting the lives of the physically challenged individuals in the state.