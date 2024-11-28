Delta Assembly jerks up, passes N979bn budget for more capital projects

Delta State House of Assembly has passed the 2025 Appropriation Bill increasing the initial budget estimate presented by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori from N936.1 billion to N979.2 billion to accommodate more capital projects and ensure development across the State.

The House made a slight upward review, voting N630.461 billion as Capital expenditure from the initial estimate of N587.361 billion proposed by the governor.

Also the Recurrent expenditure was amended from N348.717 billion N349.767 billion.

BusinessDay reports that the budget passed on Tuesday was for the services of the State for 2025 fiscal year and was tagged “Budget of Fiscal Consolidation”.

Marilyn Okowa-Daramola, Chairman, Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation said the amendment represented an increase of N50 million which is 0.014% over the proposed recurrent expenditure and an increase of 43.1 billion naira which is 7.34% over the original proposed capital expenditure budget estimate sent to the House by Governor Oborevwori.

Okowa-Daramola’s presentation of the Committee’s report led to the lawmakers dissolving into the Committee for Supply chaired by Emomotimi Guwor, the Speaker, which considered the proposed amendments in the various sections and clauses of the bill.

She also recommended that the year 2025 approved budget be monitored for effective implementation advised that the 2025 budget clearly captures the policy direction of the State Government, adding that the budgetary estimates reflect the goals of the MORE agenda of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori.

After careful scrutiny of amendments sought by the Finance and Appropriation Committee at the Committee of Supply, the bill was read the third time and passed in unanimous voice votes.

Speaker Guwor, described the passage of the bill as a significant milestone to drive development across Delta State.

The Speaker explained that the legislative accomplishment was a testament to the collective responsibility of the State Legislature to the welfare and prosperity of the State.

Guwor, while commending the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation as well as Sub Committees for their relentless effort in scrutinizing the financial document for 2025 fiscal year, also commended the Lawmakers for a job well done.

He assured that the house would continue to leave up to its responsibility and would continue to synergies with the executive to ensure the dividends of democracy gets to all Deltans.

