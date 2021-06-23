Delta Assembly confirms Okowa’s 17 commissioner nominees

Delta House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed the appointments of 17 out of 18 the commissioner nominees earlier sent to the House by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

One out of the 18 nominees, and immediate commissioner for finance, Fidelis Tilije, was not screened by the House as he did not appear for the screening exercise.

Okowa had on June 17, forwarded the names of the 18 nominees to the House and sought the legislators to screen and confirm their appointments as commissioners and members of the state executive council.

Those screened and confirmed by the legislature at plenary presided over by the speaker, Sheriff Oborevwori, include Charles Aniagwu, immediate past commissioner for information; Barry Gbe, immediate past commissioner for economic planning; Julius Egbedi, immediate past commissioner for agriculture.

Others are Lawrence Ejiofor, immediate past commissioner for culture and tourism; Ifeanyi Egwuyenga, immediate past commissioner for youth development; Arthur Akpowowo, immediate past commissioner for urban renewal; Festus Ochonogor, immediate past commissioner for housing.

Also screened and confirmed are Flora Alanta, immediate past commissioner for women affairs; Churchill Amagada, immediate past commissioner for lands and survey; and Chris Onogba, immediate past commissioner for environment.

The rest include Jonathan Ukodhiko, Evelyn Oboro, Noel Omordon, Rose Esenwu, Shola Ogbemi-Daibo, Kate Oniawan, and Johnbull Edema were also screened and confirmed for appointment as commissioners

Motion for the confirmation of the nominees was moved by the deputy majority leader of the House, Oboro Preyor and seconded by the deputy speaker, Ochor Christopher Ochor.

Also at plenary, members of the House screened and confirmed the appointment of nine secretaries to local government councils in the state.

Those screened and confirmed include Clifford Fun-Akpo, Bomadi; Felix Edemwnya, Ndokwa East and Paul Oduru, for Patani local government council.

The motion for the confirmation of the appointees was moved by the deputy majority leader of the House and seconded by the minority leader.