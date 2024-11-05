“Delay in constitution of social work council undermines our profession”

The Nigeria Association of Social Workers (NASoW) has stated that the delay in the constitution and inauguration of Nigerian Council for Social Work is undermining the effectiveness of Social Work Profession in the Country.

Mashood Mustapha, National President, NASoW, urged President Bola Tinubu to expedite action on the constitution and inauguration of the Nigerian Council for Social Work.

In an open letter submitted at Aso Villa in Abuja which was made available to journalists through the National Public Relations Officer of the Association, Musliudeen Adebayo, Mustapha called on the Presidency to ensure that the Council is constituted in order to make the Council and profession effective.

Read also: A constitution for the people, or another political charade?

Mustapha in the letter entitled “Open Letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the Urgent Need to Constitute the Nigerian Council for Social Work”, said social workers in the Country are concerned by the delay, which he said, hax left the profession without necessary oversight and regulation, risking its integrity and effectiveness.

Mustapha, while speaking further, urged Tinubu to address the irregularities and ensure that only qualified professionals in line with the legal framework, are entrusted with this important task.

He said that “it is essential that the Council, as a Government Agency, be led by qualified professional social workers who possess the expertise and understanding required for its governance”, adding that NASoW members are committed to upholding the integrity of the profession.

Share