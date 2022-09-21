Del-York Creative Academy engages students on creative arts

Del-York Creative Academy, Africa’s preeminent capacity-building institution focusing on developing talents in the film and media spheres, is enrolling students in its creative arts classes.

Since its establishment in 2010, more than 3,000 interns have undergone Del-York Creative Academy’s high-quality, innovative training and been imbued with the relevant skills to be pacesetters in the fast-evolving and expanding creative industry.

The creative arts classes is scheduled to start on October 2022, under the tutelage of internationally acclaimed instructors, with state-of-the-art equipment and well-appointed learning suites, interns will be coached on the specialised art of filmmaking, acting, producing, screenwriting, post-production, sound design & score, digital marketing, animation, cinematography, public relations and media communications based on an intensive, hands-on structure, the on-campus training programme.

According to the academy, this will give participants valuable, real-world experience that will prime them to start working to become part of the next generation of game changers in the film and media world.

With a new set of international interns scheduled to converge for the training in Lagos, Del-York Creative Academy is purposefully redefining and broadening the creative space in Africa.