Del-York boss inspires talents to change Nigeria using creativity

To put Nigeria in the positive light for economic growth and development, talents can use creativity as the major tool to solve the problems facing Nigeria as nation, Linus Idahosa, the president/founder of Del-York Creative Academy (DCA), has said.

Idahosa, who said this at the ongoing 2021 Del-York Creative Academy skill training programme for film and media, charged the inspired young talents to take charge of their own future and the future of the creative industry.

While motivating the crop of talents across the African continent that convened in the training, he shared his story as well as his vision and motivation for the creative industry to serve as lesson to the young minds.

“We are storytellers but some of the best stories that we will produce out of this place could be stories that will come from someone who is sitting beside you,” Idahosa, who doubles as the chairman of Del-York Group, said.

He admonished the cohort in the DCA 2021 programme to ‘think and stay hungry’ in order to become the game changers for the creative industry.