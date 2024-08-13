Defence Ministry imposes new restrictions on arms imports to boost local production

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced new restrictions on the importation of certain calibers of arms and ammunition, aligning with the recently signed Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) Act of 2023.

The Act, endorsed by President Bola Tinubu in November 2023, aims to strengthen Nigeria’s military industrial complex by promoting local production.

Ibrahim Kana, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, reaffirmed these restrictions during a press briefing in Abuja.

He emphasised that all government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) must now seek clearance from the Ministry of Defence before procuring arms and ammunition.

This measure is designed to ensure that items produced locally are prioritized over foreign imports.

In addition to this, the ministry has barred the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) from issuing no-objection certificates to MDAs for the procurement of arms and ammunition that can be sourced within Nigeria.

Kana highlighted the importance of the new DICON Act, which fosters partnerships between DICON and indigenous companies, thus ensuring that the Nigerian military and other security agencies procure from local manufacturers first.

“If you are procuring arms and ammunition using government funds, you have no right to procure abroad unless it is not produced in Nigeria,” Kana stated.

He noted that the ministry is developing a system to enforce this requirement, which mandates that any procurement of arms and ammunition by MDAs must be cleared by the Ministry of Defence.

The President also directed the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to collaborate with the Ministry of Defence on the local production of small ammunition, with plans to completely phase out the importation of 7.62mm caliber ammunition within the next two years.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, expressed optimism about the new DICON Act’s potential to significantly contribute to national development and security.

He noted that the Act could enhance foreign exchange earnings, create jobs for skilled Nigerians, and reduce capital flight by boosting local production of defense equipment.

Celebrating DICON’s 60th anniversary, Matawalle reflected on the corporation’s contributions since its establishment in 1964.

He praised DICON’s evolution from a modest producer of small arms and ammunition to a key player in Nigeria’s defense sector, now involved in manufacturing military vehicles, artillery, and other advanced defense equipment.

Aniedi Edet, Director General of DICON, further elaborated on the corporation’s expanded role.

He revealed that DICON is now producing a wide range of military hardware, including unmanned vehicles, drones, and high-caliber ammunition.

Edet affirmed that DICON’s mandate is to produce all equipment used by the nation’s armed forces, underscoring the corporation’s commitment to achieving self-sufficiency in military production.

As DICON marks its 60th year, the Ministry of Defence and DICON’s leadership reaffirm their dedication to strengthening Nigeria’s defense capabilities through innovation and local manufacturing.