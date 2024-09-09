Defence Minister stresses role of Nigerian youth in national security, development

Abubakar Badaru, minister of defence

Mohammed Badaru, Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, has underscored the crucial role that the nation’s youth can play in bolstering national security, development, and economic growth.

Speaking on the relationship between youth empowerment and national security, Badaru emphasized the importance of harnessing the potential of young Nigerians through digital innovation and strategic government programmes.

In a statement signed by Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information and Public Relations, Badaru’s views were shared during a lecture titled “Leveraging Nigeria’s Digital Economy to Enhance National Security: Youth Empowerment and Job Creation.”

The lecture was delivered to participants of Executive Course 46 at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Plateau State.

The Minister, represented by Major General A.T. Jibrin (Rtd), highlighted that over 60% of Nigeria’s population is under the age of 25, presenting an opportunity to leverage this demographic for national development.

He discussed the need for effective government policies and programs such as the Graduate Internship Scheme (GIS), Youth Initiative for Sustainable Agriculture in Nigeria (YISA), Subsidy Reinvestment and Empowerment Programme (SURE-P), YouWIN, National Directorate of Employment (NDE), and N-Power.

These initiatives, he said, have the potential to transform Nigerian youth into agents of positive change if properly implemented.

Badaru also drew attention to the power of digital mobilization, citing the Arab Spring and Nigeria’s #EndSARS movement as examples of how youths can shape national discourse.

He called for genuine engagement and investment in young people to ensure their constructive participation in national defence and security.

The Minister acknowledged the limitations of previous empowerment programs but urged policymakers to improve implementation.

He stressed that youth empowerment, particularly through digital innovation, is vital for addressing issues like unemployment, the digital divide, and skill gaps.

“By investing in digital infrastructure, innovation, skill development, and entrepreneurship, Nigeria can unlock the transformative power of its youth demographic dividend and drive sustainable economic growth,” Badaru said.

The Minister further emphasized the need for collaboration between government, the private sector, and other stakeholders to fully tap into the potential of Nigeria’s youth and secure a prosperous and safe future for the country.