Defence Headquarters dismisses false reports on CDS demise

The statement reads in full:

General Christopher Musa Alive, Hearty

1. The attention of the Defence Headquarters has been drawn to an unfortunate publication by an online news paper alledging that the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa passed away yesterday. The report is unfortunate, unethical and lack credibility.

2. To put the records straigth the CDS, General CG Musa is alive and hearty. The Chief of Defence Staff who just returned from an official assignment outside the country has resumed work with more vigour to continue with his uncommon leadership style to prosper the Armed Forces of Nigeria .

3. The online newspaper have since retracted the news story and offered its unreserved apology to the CDS, his family and the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

4. You are please requested to use your medium to inform the general public. Thank you for your usual cooperation.

Signed:

TUKUR GUSAU

Bridgadier General

Director, Defence Information

21 November, 2023.